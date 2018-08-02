Another cop nabbed for assault of lover

Staff Reporter

OMUTHIYA – Apparent jealousy has resulted in another male police officer being arrested, this time at Tsumeb, after he allegedly threatened to shoot his 24-year-old girlfriend.

The 32-year-old officer of the law was apparently not happy that his girlfriend spoke on the phone with another man.

On Tuesday, New Era reported that four police officers were being investigated by their own colleagues on charges of suspected gender-based violence (GBV) after they clobbered their girlfriends/wives in separate incidents.

They all appeared in court this week, with some denied bail because of the seriousness of the charges they face.

Last week, another police officer killed his girlfriend at her workplace at a Windhoek supermarket, after she allegedly indicated that she no longer wanted to continue their relationship.

The officer killed himself on the spot after shooting the victim, who died upon arrival at hospital.

The Tsumeb incident happened on Monday around 10h00. The police declined to provide the name of the suspect as he was yet to appear in court, and also citing safety reasons.

According to the police report from Oshikoto, the victim alleged that the suspect has threatened her and been abusive towards her in the past, although it was never reported.

“There are threatening messages that the suspect has sent to the victim,” states the report.

In unrelated incidences, a case of rape was opened against 49-year-old Johannes Shando for having sexual intercourse with a two-year-old under coercive circumstances. It is alleged the suspect who is a brother to the minor’s aunt committed the crime in the sitting room while the aunt was away.

The incident happened at Onethindi village, and the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.