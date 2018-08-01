Youth to launch motivation brand

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Anna Enkono, a 19-year-old motivational speaker, will be launching her motivation brand, Sweating for Success, towards the end of this year.

After missing Grade 10 at the Ekwafo Senior Secondary School in the north last year, Enkono has been giving motivational talks at various schools and youth events, encouraging learners and young people to never give up on their lives.

She is currently improving her marks at the Elite Tutorial College in Ondangwa and says her brand will provide a variety of tips to learners and young people on study quotes, life coaching, life mentoring and motivations for individuals under the theme, Life after failure.

Striving towards being one of the best young recognisable motivators in the country, the secret behind this is just hard work and creative thinking.

Thus far she has motivated Grade 10 learners at the Omagongati Combined School in the Eheke Constituency in the Oshana Region. She was also invited to the Eheke Youth Motivation Day at the Eheke Senior Secondary recently, addressing learners on the subject, Everyone has a choice.

Currently she is busy promoting her brand on social media. Enkono found her way online to promote her brand at the beginning of last month.

She says not achieving the Grade 10 marks made her realise her weakness thus abandoning the abominable things that failed her at school.

“I believe that everyone is born unique, and one does not need magic to change the world since we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already. We have the power to imagine better,” she says.