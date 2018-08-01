Valombola returns to court

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Refugees Commissioner Likius Valombola made an appearance in court after a whirlwind successful formal bail application in Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Valombola, 53, is facing a charge of murder following the death of former Namibia National Student Executive member (Nanso) Helao Ndjaba, 27, who was shot in the head on May 19, in Katutura. Making an appearance in court before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni yesterday, Valombola was informed that investigations into his attempted murder turned murder case have not yet been finalised. Valombola is on bail of N$15 000 after the court found that there was not enough evidence before court that indicated that he will abscond and not stand trial.

Valombola’s case attracted public attention, following his release from police custody before his mandatory first appearance in court. Namibian Police Chief Inspector from the Serious Crime Unit, Rector Sandema who took the witness stand during the bail hearing, informed the court that there were irregularities and necessary procedures where not followed when he was released from lawful custody in May. Valombola handed himself over to the police in Opuwo. The prosecution is alleging that Valombola intentionally killed Ndjaba when he fired gunshots on the date in question. Ndjaba a bystander got shot while allegedly waiting to get a taxi by the side of the road in Oshitenda in Ombili area. Ndjaba died nine days later after being in Katutura State Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on life support machines fighting for his life.

Valombola has denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea after the charges were put to him. In his defence, he said he had no intention to harm anyone when he fired the shots. He alleges that at the time of firing the shots, his life was in danger because of three unknown men who were banging his car.

Valombola is expected to make an appearance in court on November 8, after the court postponed his case for further police investigations.