Runaway guard gets four years imprisonment

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Former security guard who admitted that he intentionally stole more than N$500 000 was sentenced to serve four years in prison yesterday in Windhoek Regional Court.

Jonas Simon Mbangu, 45, was meant to stand trial for intentionally stealing N$556 134 from his employer on August 14, 2017. Having admitted guilt, the court subsequently found him guilty as charged on a charge of theft.

The court sentenced Mbangu to serve eight years in prison of which four years have been suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offense over the suspension period. The prosecution charged Mbangu with a count of theft.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Alexis Diegardt said the court is showing him mercy for what he has done. “When one steals that amount of money, it is not merely because of poverty but for self-enrichment. And if it were not for the police, the money would not have been recovered,” said Diegardt.

Diegardt commended Mbangu for not wasting the court’s time, stating that it shows that he is taking full responsibility for his actions. The court explained that Mbangu betrayed his employer’s trust when he decided to steal from him.

During his plea explanation earlier this year, the father of five minors informed the court that he stole the money because he wanted to buy his children a home. He explained that he was fully aware at the time that he was not entitled to the money but he was presented with an opportunity to buy a house on a cheaper price.

Mbangu was arrested in Otjiwarongo while on his way to Rundu after his employer at the time grew weary of his disappearance and reported him to the police. At the time of his arrest, Mbangu was employed at a local security firm, as a security officer and part of his duties were to collect money from various business outlets for banking purposes.

It is alleged that having made his mandatory pickups, Mbangu failed to deliver the money as usual, instead he fled. Mbangu was arrested and found in possession of money sealed in three plastic bags. The work car that was in his possession was found abandoned in Windhoek north. It is alleged that he had only used N$400 of the money that he attempted to steal.

Mbangu assured that he will be paying back the N$400 that he has spent, as instructed by the court.