PG won’t prosecute senior officer for threatening to kill wife

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A high-ranking police officer who was arrested on Friday for threatening to expose his wife on social media and kill her was released on Monday, after the Prosecutor General’s Office declined to prosecute. The officer, who has the rank of chief inspector, did not even appear in court on Monday.

“The case involving chief inspector [Uiseb; but name withheld] did not appear before court as the case was taken by police officer to deputy prosecutor general who declined to prosecute, citing lack of evidence,” said the Namibian Police Force staff officer to the regional crime investigations coordinator, Chief Inspector Rector Sandema.

The officer, who is attached to the traffic unit based at Israel Patrick Iyambo training centre in Windhoek, would have faced charges of assault through threatening, read with provisions in the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

The man is one of four men in blue uniform who were arrested over the weekend for assaulting their partners. Three of the policemen appeared in court.

Meanwhile, an officer from the VIPP unit (security and protection) who was arrested and detained for allegedly hitting his girlfriend and daughter, was denied bail after appearing in court on Monday. The police officer, Warrant Officer Matheus Patrick, remains in custody. Patrick allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Thursday after he heard her talking to the father of her children from a previous relationship.

He was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on Monday.

Similarly, a 40-year-old police constable, Richard Dreyer, was arrested at Koës for allegedly assaulting his wife, aged 32, at a local club at the town on Friday evening. Dreyer is stationed at the town’s police station.

“The suspect grabbed the complainant on her braids and pulled her out the club; kicked her in the face, whereby she sustained bruises on her forehead and a swollen right eye. It is alleged the reason is jealousy,” read the police report.

//Karas Regional Police crimes coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, told New Era that Dreyer appeared in court yesterday and was granted N$1,000 bail which he paid.

Dreyer’s case was postponed to September 18.