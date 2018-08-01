Okakarara learners commit to meaningful lives after motivation

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Martha Jan from Uitkoms says she has learned the importance of group work and caring for each other while Makupe Tjaapo mentions that she was born to create an impact and that her voice and dreams count.

The two are learners at Okondjatu Combined School in the Okakarara Constituency where the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently held a Youth Workshop to inspire and motivate the learners, focusing on teaching a few social lessons through various games. After the workshop facilitated by Bolle Hans, Public Sector Banking manager at FNB Namibia and Angela Katjimuine, the learners have committed themselves to living more meaningful goal-orientated lives.

“I facilitated the boys’ workshop and encouraged the learners to study hard, work diligently and to always believe in their abilities and destiny despite the circumstances,” Hans says. He also spoke about self-respect and respect for others (peers and teachers/parents) as well as discipline in all areas of life. Angela touched on fundamental life skills, the importance of respecting oneself, others and the environment. The learners played games such as ‘doughnuts on the rope’, ‘potato game’, ‘coin game’ and ‘jellybean game’.

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust has supported the Okondjatu Combined School with N$50,000 towards a study skills workshop for Grade 10; Youth Workshop for Grade 6 and 7; Sports Day and Academic Awards over the past two years. This year the event was organised with savings from the previous year. Forty boys and 40 girls from the Uitkoms Primary School, Otjinene Secondary School, Okamatapati and Okondjatu Combined schools attended the workshop.

Since FNB’s involvement the mindsets of the learners, teachers, principal and the community have changed positively, and transformation is evident, with an increase in the pass rate for 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 results were not satisfactory and FNB Namibia assisted again by inviting three learners’ tutors to help with the study skills workshop for Grade 10 to improve their results for 2018. The student tutors mainly focused on physical science, mathematics and accounting.