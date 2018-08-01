Ndjuluwa97 Academy receives equipment

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Pinnacle Metropolitan Empowerment Trust has donated computers and printers worth N$35 000 and stationaries worth N$12 000 to the Ndjuluwa97 Academy in Windhoek.

The handover ceremony took place at Acacia High School in Khomasdal last week.

The Trust project assistant Ariah Mokomele, says the aim of the Trust is to assist communities and organsisations to improve their livelihoods. The Trust invests in training and school development, community upliftment, poverty alleviation and early childhood development.

Ndjuluwa97 Academy offers homework assistance and extra classes to learners from Grade 1-12, including the Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) learners. It is an accessible and affordable low cost, yet quality private academy aiming to make a positive impact on communities regardless of their economic or social status. Elivi Shinedima, the Founder of Ndjuluwa97 was overwhelmed by Pinnacle’s contribution. She says the academy now has enough textbooks, files, printers and computers, enabling them to introduce free computer lessons to all registered learners so that they can be computer literate.

Johannes Lo-ami, manager at Ndjuluwa97 says it is the most amazing contribution the academy has received since its inception in 2017.