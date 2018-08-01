Namibia and Germany expected to ink N$2 billion agreement today

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK- Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany will today sign a financial grant and a technical cooperation agreement that will see Namibia receiving development grant worth N$2 billion.

This was announced by the German Embassy in Windhoek in a press statement yesterday.

The agreement follows last year October’s intergovernmental negotiations on development cooperation between the two countries.

During the negotiations, both governments reaffirmed that the main objectives of their cooperation are to support the Namibian government in its efforts to reduce poverty, to improve infrastructure and create employment through sustainable economic development and the sustainable use of natural resources.

The agreement will be signed by Minister of Economic Planning and Director General of the National Planning Commission Obeth Kandjoze, and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Christian Schlaga, in Windhoek.

Since 1990, Germany has availed developmental assistance in various forms to Namibia, worth N$13 billion in total.

This aid, however, is perceived by some to be a form of reparations for the genocide committed against the Nama and Ovaherero/Ovambanderu.

But President Hage Geingob earlier this year during his State of the Nation Address, made it very clear that the current German development aid to Namibia is not a replacement for the reparations being demanded by government as per the aspirations of the communities.