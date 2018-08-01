Maova signs two-year deal with AmaTuks FC

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova has secured a professional contract with South African National First Division (NFD) outfit University of Pretoria Football Club, also commonly referred to as AmaTuks FC, after the 23-year-old goalie penned a two-year deal with a renewal option.

Maova is joining AmaTuks from Civics FC in the Namibia Premier League (NPL), Civics’ chairman Tim Isaacs officially confirmed his move yesterday.

Isaacs further confirmed that the player’s clearance and other important paper work has been sorted and he will officially join his new teammates at AmaTuks in a few weeks time.

Maova, who has in recent years became a regular for the national team, becomes the latest Namibian footballer to play for AmaTuks, following in the footsteps of Brave Warriors’ inspirational captain Stigga Ketjijere and retired Namibian veteran striker Henrico Botes, who both enjoyed illustrious careers at the Pretoria club. Namibian mercurial midfielder Petrus Shitembi also had a stint at AmaTuks.