Improved vocabulary: good for academic learning

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Lawreen Tutalife from the University of Namibia (Unam) is the champion of the Unam/Sanlam spelling competition for 2018, pocketing N$4,000.

First runner-up is Samantha Visser also from Unam, winning N$3,000, while Believe Shiwape from the International University of Management (IUM) went home with N$2,000.

The winners of the second edition of the competition were announced the past weekend. Spelling Bee has been initiated as a platform for students to improve their language use, expose them to “difficult” words and improve their use of the English language.

It was a tough competition as the students battled it out for the top prize during multiple rounds. Tutalife also won the Spelling Bee champion floating trophy, an English Oxford dictionary, a participation media and a stationery pack.

The Spelling Bee was sponsored by Sanlam to the tune of N$50,000.