Fake Calle Schlettwein social media account detected

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein has warned of a fake LinkedIn account in circulation, purporting, soliciting and offering assistance to business people. Scammers have in recent years opened fake social media accounts in the name of high-ranking government officials, which they then use to illegally solicit funds from unsuspecting members of the public.

“This LinkedIn account is fake!!! Honourable Schlettwein does not and never had any LinkedIn account. You are strongly advised to ignore this misleading account and not to provide any details whatsoever,” said Schlettwein’s Executive Assistant, Esau Mbako.

A similar case was recently reported by the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, which warned that scammers were using a fake Gmail account in the name of Minister Zapheia Kameeta.

Also, two years ago the Office of the Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila cautioned about fake Facebook accounts opened in her name. “I would like to alert the public of a scam whereby some unknown individual/individuals have set up fake Facebook pages in the name of Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila,” the prime minister’s spokeswoman, Saima Shaanika, said at the time. She confirmed that there were at least four Facebook accounts in the name of the prime minister of which three were fake.

Shaanika urged members of the public to remain alert and when in doubt of certain representations which involve the name of the prime minister to verify such information by contacting the office.