Candidates successfully complete ITIL Foundation Certification

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Headway Consulting hosted and delivered Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation training to candidates from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Letshego Bank Namibia and others last month. The candidates that successfully completed the certification training all know the importance of IT service management.

ITIL is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world. This does require investment and automating processes, but through standardised systems like ITIL, a detailed set of practices for IT Service Management (ITSM) comes into its own, as it focuses on aligning IT services with the needs of business. Both profit and non-profit organisations as well as government departments realise the need for these processes to be aligned, and how this can be beneficial for the organisation as well as the employees. Getting the training and certification is a great investment that the candidates made and demonstrates real foresight by their respective organisations.

“Seeing the relationship between an organisation and the IT support structure unfold in such a practical way is quite enlightening – it does give one a better sense of understanding of one’s role in the grander scheme of things,” said Hotago //Hoabeb, an ICT technician at Letshego Bank Namibia

“I found the course to have great insight on how to approach first line support within our working environment,” said George Negongo, an IT Technician in the Ministry of Mines and Energy.