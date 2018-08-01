19 brand new cars up for grabs in MTC’s latest campaign

WINDHOEK – MTC has announced its latest competition in which it will be giving away 19 brand new Toyota Hilux 2.4 models. The company announced the Recharge and Win campaign yesterday in Windhoek.

Andre De Jager, MTC’s General Manager for Product Solutions explained that the exciting “Recharge and Win Campaign” will run from the August 1 to 30, 2018 and will have 19 lucky customers driving away in brand new Toyota Hilux 2.4 pick-ups.

The competition is open to all MTC customers. De Jager explained that once a customer recharges with N$10 and up, they will be automatically entered into the draw to become a potential winner. The draw will be conducted on a daily basis.

According to MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs officer Tim Ekandjo: “We value our customers for their unwavering patronage. This campaign is testament to our customer re-investment strategy of giving back to our loyal customers and showing appreciation as we have always been at the fore front championing the generous culture of giving back to the community and we will continue to honour that.”

Last year, MTC extended the same gesture and gave away 13 brand new cars to its lucky customers.