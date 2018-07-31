Social media has assumed parenting – VP

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Despite the positive technological advancements of social media, Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba says some parents have abdicated their parental responsibility “of bringing up” their children correctly by leaving them in the care of television, Facebook and Twitter.

“Today we are witnessing the negative effects of the near collapse of our moral African values in outcomes such as increased teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence and murders, rising drug and alcohol consumption, criminal activities to get rich quick and other evils in our societies,” Mbumba said at the Vekuhane annual cultural festival on Saturday.

“In many instances, we have abdicated our parental responsibility of bringing up our children correctly, by teaching them the accepted cultural norms and values, into the care of the television ,iPad, IPhone, Facebook, Twitter and so forth,” lamented the vice-president.

He said in as much as these technological inventions are welcome modern aids to improve people’s lives and interaction, “we should not leave the cultural upbringing of our children and their children in the hands of these innovations as they could be destructive in many instances….”