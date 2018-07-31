SADC Industrialisation Week attracts exhibitors from the region

From left, Teopolina Sheya, Minette Iyambo and Albertina Shemuketa from WB Salt.

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK– SADC’s Industrialisation Week, which is aimed at fostering new opportunities for intra-regional trade and investment, also incorporates an exhibitor’s aspect on the side-lines where this year about 150 companies from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are presenting their products.
The 2018 SADC Industrialisation Week is being hosted with the support of the NEPAD Business Foundation, the Southern Africa Business Forum (SABF), the Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa and the Department of International Relations and Corporation (DIRCO) and is being supported by the Barclays Africa Group and the European Union. 

The Industrialisation Week commenced in Windhoek yesterday and will conclude tomorrow. Here are some of the exhibitors at this year’s event:

Esther Ndilula (left) and Ethilde Kuwa were on hand to promote Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ business tourism and tour planning.
Katrina Ilwenya was the sole representative of Namibia’s first battery manufacturer, Ilwenya Investments.
Carmelita Maritz (left) and Llewelyn Louw from Dore Pharmaceuticals.
Collins Manhari (left) and Eliazer Somaeb from BIX Trading.
Brian Uxamb (left) and Nicodemus Balzer from Cheetah Cement.
Keeping it safe with two new condom varieties were, from left, Celeste Brandt, Foibe Haipinge and Eginie
From left, Olga Priscila, Amakhoe //Hoabes and Fares Shipaxu from RDJ Consulting Services.

