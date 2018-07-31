SADC Industrialisation Week attracts exhibitors from the region

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK– SADC’s Industrialisation Week, which is aimed at fostering new opportunities for intra-regional trade and investment, also incorporates an exhibitor’s aspect on the side-lines where this year about 150 companies from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are presenting their products.

The 2018 SADC Industrialisation Week is being hosted with the support of the NEPAD Business Foundation, the Southern Africa Business Forum (SABF), the Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa and the Department of International Relations and Corporation (DIRCO) and is being supported by the Barclays Africa Group and the European Union.

The Industrialisation Week commenced in Windhoek yesterday and will conclude tomorrow. Here are some of the exhibitors at this year’s event: