Record attendance expected at Biltongfees

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Some 20,000 visitors are expected to flock through the gates of the annual Biltongfees this weekend at the United Sport Fields in Windhoek.

An additional treat of a Top-5 small stock competition, a game auction and some 300 exotic birds on display are awaiting this year. Nutifeeds of Namibia last Friday came to the small stock party sponsoring the trophy for the owner of the animal eventually to be crowned champion of champions during the competition on Saturday. Breeders and producers have expressed an extraordinary interest in the first ever competition of this kind as well as the huge game auction of all popular species and the poultry exhibition and auction.

The new-look Biltongfees is a Namboer intiative and owner Piet Coetzee says this year’s festival is just the start of much bigger things to come in the future. All 150 slots for the Top-5 competition were lapped up in no time and great excitement is also building for the full-scale game auction that will feature all the popular buck species which can be farmed with in Namibia.

In the small stock arena, the cream of the crop of Van Rooy, Damara, Boer Goats, Kalahari Red and Veldmaster will compete against each other to eventually be crowned a possible winner in all five categories whereafter the champion of champions will also be decided.

This initiative adds a whole new dimension to the festival. And to spice things up more than 300 exotic birds of various species will be exhibited as part of the first ever poultry exhibition and auction at the event, Coetzee notes.

Coetzee says this exciting addition could grow into a full-blown livestock show, second to only the Windhoek Show. “We are extremely excited about the reaction and it just proved that we are on the right track to bring something fresh to the Biltongfees. Only the top five animals in each category, and only the first 150 entries were accepted for this year’s competition, which is bound to result in a showdown like Windhoek has never seen before,” says he.

Apart from that an all-species game auction per catalogue will be on offer while most of the game can be viewed at the Namboer Game Boma at Seëis.

“We will expand the small stock competition and eventually introduce cattle as well. Plenty of space can be made available and we want this livestock show over two days (August 3 and 4) to grow into an event that will eventually compete with the Windhoek Show,” the skillful businessperson observes.