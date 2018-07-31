Kautondokwa within touching distance of world title … Nakathila on the rise

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s undefeated WBO Africa middleweight champion Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa is now in frame of a potential world title shot, after the sharp-fisted Namibian pugilist moved to No.2 in the latest world rankings released by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

Kautondokwa, who holds an intact record of 17 wins from the same number of bouts, with 16 of those victories coming by way of knockouts, now more than ever appears to be on course for a potential world title shot sooner than expected.

With his improvement in the world ratings, Kautondokwa’s latest climb up the pedal means he will automatically become the mandatory challenger for the WBO world title, which is currently held by Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders.

Saunders is set to defend the title against No.1 rated American contender Demetrius Andrade in October this year, but irrespective of who wins the fight between Saunders and Andrade, Kautondokwa will automatically become the mandatory challenger at No.1 and the title holder by then will have to face the 33-year old iron-fisted Namibian somewhere early or mid next year.

“I am excited by the progress we have made as the MTC Sunshine Team. Every month we take one step closer and closer to the bigger stage and look how close we are now,” he said, enthusiastically.

“You have to be patient and keep winning against quality opponents. I will be watching the Saunders vs Andrade fight with keen interest and I am ready to challenge whoever wins for the world title.”

Still with the world rankings, Namibia’s ever-improving WBO Africa welterweight champion Mike ‘Silent Assassin’ Shonena, also made great progress in the new ratings as he moved to No.8, ahead of Australia’s Jeff Horn, who last year defeated veteran Manny Pacquiao to claim the WBO welterweight world title.

WBO Africa super featherweight champion, Jeremiah ‘Low-key’ Nakathila remains firmly at No.5 in his division, but is expected to move up a notch in the August ratings as the No.1 rated Christopher Diaz of Puerto Rica was defeated by No.2 Masayuki Ito of Japan over the weekend during their WBO world super featherweight title fight.

Nakathila, who is scheduled to defend his African featherweight crown against Malawi’s Wilson Masamba this weekend at The Dome in Swakopmund, is expected to take the No.3 spot at the end of August if he manages to beat Masamba this coming Saturday.