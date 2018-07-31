Human Trafficking Act gazetted

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Despite numerous interventions having being put in place by relevant bodies globally, human trafficking cases remain a recurrent headache for many countries.

Hence, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relation and Corporation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for the enforcement of the human trafficking law.

“It is important to know that the Combating of Trafficking in Person Act, has been signed by the president and gazetted to operationalise the law. It is therefore important that it should be part of the training manual in building people’s capacity to handle issues related to trafficking in persons,” stated Nandi-Ndaitwah in a speech read on her behalf by the Oshikoto governor, Henock Kankoshi, during the commemoration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

In addition, Nandi-Ndaitwah announced the National Referral Mechanism and Standard Operating Procedure on Trafficking in persons has been finalised and will soon will be presented to cabinet for approval.

Furthermore, she said the main aim of these mechanisms is for identification, protection and referral of victims of trafficking or potentials.

“The mechanism is also addressing the issue of medical care, psychological support, legal assistance and shelter to victims of trafficking in persons, irrespective of their nationalities and origins. In providing such services as proposed, the service providers must consider varying level of trauma the victim has endured and the victim’s age, sex and background when addressing their needs,” cautioned Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The purpose of this day is to create awareness and share experience and ways to prevent such barbaric acts. The theme for this year was “Responding to the trafficking of children and young people.”

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue ensuring that the prevention measures to address human trafficking are put in place and implemented to ensure that victims are protected and served with justice and dignity.

Furthermore, she noted young girls are more at risk as they can be promised marriage, particularly as perpetrators can realise their vulnerability due to economic status.

According to the 2016 global report on trafficking in persons, children remain the second largest category of detected victims across the world, while women are in the first position. The report says 64 percent of the victims in sub-Sahara are children.