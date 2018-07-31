Helao Nafidi masters art of prudence

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The Helao Nafidi Town Council has for the second time in a row received an ‘unqualified audit report’, the latest being for the last financial year.

Helao Nafidi town mayor Eliaser Nghipangelwa said two unqualified audits in a row signify that council is adhering to its budget.

At the time it turned 14 years, the town during the 2015/16 financial received its first ‘unqualified audit report’.

“For us it is no surprise, but we are happy and this shows that we are adhering to the budget and by so doing we will be able to bring about development at the town,” stated Nghipangelwa.

The mayor who is a proponent of development said the council also has also prioritized the provision of houses.

He said it is important for council to avail plots to increase residency and thereby increase the buying power at the town.

In the meantime, council plans to register at least 526 erven at Extension 1 and 2 also known as Engela-Omafo by the end of this year.

More plots are also expected to be registered at Extension 3 to 9 early next year.

Also in the pipeline, the council plans to deliver more plots by 2020.

According to Nghipangelwa, 1,500 were delivered at Onhuno of which the majority are residential plots.

Council also plans delivering 1,200 residential plots at Ekango.

A further 1,500 plots are also being planned at Ohangwena-Omafa and will likely be completed at the end of 2020.

But the mayor said the council does not have money readily available to implement the housing plans.

“But it is better to have a plan in place because you never know when an investor will knock at the door to invest,” Nghipangelwa said.

Nghipangelwa urged residents to be patient with development, promising that council has big developmental plans for the town.