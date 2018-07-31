Eenhana expo kicks off

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The 11th Eenhana Trade and Exhibition Expo started at the town on Monday drawing a slightly decreased number of 205 exhibitors when compared to the 230 that exhibited last year.

This year’s expo will end on Saturday.

It is being hosted under the theme, ‘Fostering business and economic sustainability.’ President Hage Geingob is expected to attend.

Although the expo has recorded less exhibitors, public relations officer at the town Paulo Shilongo said exhibitors are still flocking in looking for space.

“Most of the people set up their stands already on Sunday, but we still have people setting up today and we still have people seeking space,” Shilongo said.

For the second time it is being held at Eenhana Convention Centre.

The convention centre once fully constructed is envisaged to be the main centre for business and will host luxury accommodation, conference hall facilities, amongst others.

Shilongo said there has been a significant drop in government ministries at the expo.

According to Shilongo, the budget cuts being implemented by government also had an effect on the number of ministries at the expo and so far only two ministries are represented at the expo.

Shilongo remained optimistic that the number was going to pick up.

“We have enough space and we are able to accommodate those who are still seeking space,” Shilongo said.

The event is sponsored by First National Bank that availed N$80,000.