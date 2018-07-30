Zim conducive for free and fair elections – Kalomoh

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Namibian diplomat Tuliameni Kalomoh yesterday said the electoral environment in Zimbabwe is conducive to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

The veteran Namibian diplomat is the special advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Speaking to New Era yesterday from Harare, Zimbabwe, Kalomoh who is in that country as Namibia’s observer said, “Our observers in and around Harare and in other provinces have observed no violence or intimidation.”

Similarly, he said observers from many other different foreign observer missions also reported no incidents of political violence during the political campaigns that took place across Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans go to the polls today in the first vote since former President Robert Mugabe was ousted in November last year. Kalomoh said ZANU-PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa declared at the rally that he will accept the will of the people if he loses the elections.

On the contrary, he said MDC -Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa did not indicate whether he will accept the results.

He said Mugabe, who in a South African television channel interview repeatedly said he will not vote for ZANU-PF, also called for acceptance of the results.

“Like other contested elections elsewhere, the test of the commitment of leaders to democracy will be their reaction to the results,” he said.

Out-going Namibia Electoral Commission (ECN) Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Professor Paul Isaak who is also in Harare as part of the African Union (AU) observer told New Era yesterday the country is grip with full expectations for credible, free, fair and peaceful elections.

“I visited teams at various polling stations and took note that the two main political parties’ agents could sit next to each other and have polite conversations,” he said.

“That gives me the hope that on Election Day and post-Election Day the same environment will prevail,” he added.

Speaking from Mashonaland East, Isaak said Zimbabwe has over the last three decades suffer enough and now is the time to sit around the peace table and smoke together the peace pipe and to inhale in deep into their lungs.

In short, he said, the situation is generally peaceful.

Speaking from his home in the capital, yesterday, Mugabe again said he had been “sacked” as part of a military coup and that he left office in order to “avoid conflict”.

He said that he now wished the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Nelson Chamisa, well in Monday’s vote.

“He seems to be doing well, and if he is elected I wish him well,” he said.

When asked by the BBC’s Fergal Keane if he would like to see Chamisa gain power in Zimbabwe, Mugabe, 94, indicated that he was the only viable candidate.