Windhoek lifts religious land moratorium

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek has approved the revised institutional land policy that paved way for the lifting of the moratorium on the sale of institutional land that came into effect about half a decade ago.

The moratorium first came into effect about five years ago, so that the city can make wide consultation and corrective measure towards effective and efficient allocation of institutional land.

A statement issued by City of Windhoek spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya said with approval granted, churches and institutions that needs to apply for institutional land are now able to submit their application for council’s consideration and per required land allocation criteria.

Amutenya said categories for applicants or beneficiaries per institutional land policy are places of worship, government schools, private schools, welfare organisations and companies registered not for gain as per section 21 of the companies Act.

Amutenya noted that as part of the policy, the city will continue to subsidise institutional land for places of worship, but as part of the new amendments, places of worship have a two-year window period to develop the land accorded to them, and land should be paid on cash or bank guarantee. “ Place of worships that do not have the means to pay for the land, have a second option to lease the land for not more than five years with option to buy the land,” stated Amutenya.

She added that institutional zoned land should be used as per approved and qualifying criteria but the city will also accommodate those who intend to make use of 30 percent of the land for commercial gain if the remaining 70 percent of land remained for the main intended land use as per qualifying criteria.

“Further, the city has reduced the land ownership to a single piece of land ownership for places of worship. The institutional land policy also makes provision for private schools’ applicants and regardless or the commercial nature of the private schools they can benefit from the land subsidisation.

Amutenya further stated places of worship, private schools and related institutions plays an important role in the spiritual, psychologic, physical, and educational wellbeing of the city’s communities.

Hence, the city envisages that submitted applications will lead to tangible positive developments intended to move the city forward.