United and Wanderers reach rugby league final …to clash this weekend

WINDHOEK – Namibia Rugby Premiership reigning champions Unam Rugby Club on Saturday lost their grip on the league trophy after they suffered a narrow 32-31 defeat against a tenacious United Rugby Club outfit during their semifinal clash at the Hage Geingob stadium at the weekend.

With the defeat, Unam are officially out of contention for the league title and brings their dominance to a halt, as United proceeded to book their place in the final of the seven-team league.

In the other semifinal clash also on Saturday at the Hage Geingob stadium, Wanderers defeated crosstown rivals Western Suburbs via a 47-21 score line to secure a seat in the final, which is slated for this coming weekend at the Hage Geingob stadium. United and Wanderers will face each other in the final this weekend.

Upon conclusion of official league fixtures, Unam finished top of the log table with 57 points having won 10 of their 12 league matches before heading into the playoffs, while Suburbs finished in second place on 44 points thanks to their eight wins from 12 league outings.

Wanderers came in at third place narrowly tailing Suburbs with 43 points, having recorded six wins from their 12 matches, while United amassed 40 points from their 12 league matches to secure fourth place.