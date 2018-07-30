Serial fraudster gets trial dates

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK – The trial of confessed fraudster Charles Winston Manale, 34, is set for September after it was determined in the Windhoek High Court at the Windhoek Correctional Facility between Judge Dinnah Usiku, Jan Wessels who represent Manale and Advocate Constance Moyo for the State.

The trial dates of September 4 to 5 were set by the Windhoek High Court last week.

Manale has already indicated through Wessels that he wish to plead guilty on the 147 counts of fraud he is facing, but not guilty on the charge of money laundering.

Manale faces a record 147 counts of fraud, alternatively 147 counts of theft by false pretenses or 147 counts of theft. He is also charged with money laundering, and contravention the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. He however claims this count is a duplication of the other criminal charges.

The State will indicate at the start of the trial whether they accept Manale’s guilty plea and whether they will proceed with the money laundering charge.

The charges emanates from the time Manale was employed by Standard Bank Namibia as a Senior Estate and Trust Officer in the department Standard Executors and Trustees and was responsible for amongst others the supervision of the Estate and Trust Officers whose duties was to receive requests for payments from beneficiaries and after verification, to load such requests on the system for approval and authorisation of payment.

The State charges that Manale hatched a plan during January, 2011 to defraud the Estate Accounts through a manipulation of the requests and payments system by making phony requests from the implicated Estates Accounts and then authorising payment of the proceeds into the account of one Kauko Daniel Nehale from January 2011 until August 2013.

It is further stated after the death of Nehale and from September 2013 up to December 2015, Manale made the payments directly into his personal bank account at First National Bank.

In the result, the indictment read, he misappropriated more than five million and is thus guilty of fraud or alternatively theft. It is also said when Manale stole the money and put it to his personal use, he knew the money was the result of unlawful activities thereby making himself guilty of money laundering.