Rosh Pinah Karate-Zen Club receives equipment

Staff Reporter

ROSH PINAH – Rosh Pinah Karate-Zen Club recently received sponsorship of karate equipment from Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation, which were handed over to the club by the Corporation’s Human Resource & Engagement Manager Kondja Kaulinge.

The sponsorship includes punching bags, punching mitts, nunchakus, focus mitts, skipping ropes and many other valuable equipment, which will be used to help create a competitive environment for the club’s young karatekas while also placing special emphasis on their defence technics and speed.

The newly donated equipment will also enable them to participate in highly distinguished tournaments, as such events will broaden their discipline and character, on and off the dojo, which is invaluable to their future endeavours.