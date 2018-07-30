Oluno Correctional Facility to probe escape

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA -The Oluno Correctional Facility will launch an internal investigation to probe whether there was negligence from the correctional officer after an offender escaped from the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where he had been admitted for a week.

The Assistant Commissioner at the Oluno Correctional Facility Veikko Armas said action will be taken against the correctional officer if it is found that there was negligence from the side of the officer assigned to guard the 45-year-old Jeronime Michael Jesaya.

“The investigation will also help to put in place stringent measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” Armas said.

Jesaya is an Angolan from Oshimukwa village.

He is alleged to have escaped from the hospital on Saturday evening around 21H00 and was re-arrested on Sunday afternoon after the community alerted the police.

He was arrested at Oponona village in the Uuvudhiya Constituency, about 30 km from Oshakati where he is believed to have foot to.

At the time of his arrest, Jesaya was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with, ‘get out of my space’ as he had allegedly removed his correctional uniform before he escaped.

According to the police acting Public Relations Officer Inspector Petrus Iimbili, Jesaya escaped through a toilet window after he had asked the officer to use the bathroom. A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened against Jesaya and is expected to appear in court this week.

He has been returned to the facility and is kept at the high risk offenders section.

He was earlier this month sentenced to six years on charges of attempted murder and assault with intend to do grievous bodily harm.

When probed why he escaped, Jesaya allegedly said that he only wanted to return to his job to herd cattle.