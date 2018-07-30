Namibian fugitive extradited from Pretoria

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A 36-year-old Namibian fugitive who was re-arrested in South Africa last year was extradited back to Namibia on Friday afternoon to serve jail time for rape, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The fugitive Charles Namiseb escaped from Windhoek police holding cells on March 16, 2016 on the day he was convicted on charges of murder, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstance.

Namiseb was also convicted on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. According to head of local Interpol Bureau Deputy Commissioner Immanuel Sam, an additional charge of escape from lawful custody will be added to Namiseb’s cases. He is expected to appear in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court today.

Namiseb was re-arrested in Pretoria, South Africa last year in April and made several court appearances for an extradition hearing in Pretoria. Sam said the court found Namiseb extraditable.

Namiseb arrived at the Hosea Kutako International airport on Friday afternoon in the company of Inspector Shipanga of Namibia Police Interpol NCB and Detective Warrant Officer Willem Kandorozu from Namibia Police Special Reserve Force. Sam told New Era that through intelligence sharing between Namibia and South Africa through Interpol channels, Namiseb was traced in Pretoria. He added that information about the suspect was circulating on the Interpol communication through a red notice that is issued for fugitives.