Johannes scoops silver at ASA Half Marathon

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s veteran long distance runner, Helalia Johannes, narrowly missed out on a decisive win at the Nelson Mandela Bay ASA Half Marathon in Port Elizabeth on Saturday after she finished second overall in the women’s race, just six seconds behind winner Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho.

Lesotho’s Tjoka won the women’s event in a time of 1:10:46, with Namibia’s Johannes closely coming in at second place with a time of 1:10:51. Kenya’s Susy Chemaimak won bronze with her time of 1:12:32.

In the men’s race, South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka successfully defended his title when he won a fast men’s race in 1:01:44, edging out Benard Bil by two seconds. Linus Ruto finished third, another two seconds back. Elroy Gelant (1:01:48) and Gladwin Mzazi (1:01:49) were fourth and fifth respectively.