Fishing firm gives N$12 500 to five schools

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – Lüderitz-based Marco Fishing Company donated N$12 500 to five government schools at the harbour town to assist with planned yearly diploma award ceremonies.

The ceremony took place at the premises of the fishing firm and was attended by the principals of the five beneficiary schools and !Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz.

Scholtz stated the donations are in response to some of the school principals who requested donations regarding the 2018 school diploma award ceremonies that are around the corner.

Marco Fishing has in the past donated to the yearly diploma ceremony awards and this year it called on all the five principals of the beneficiary schools to each receive N$2 500.

Three primary schools, one junior secondary school and one senior secondary benefited.

Carl Andrews who represented the principals expressed their gratitude saying the donation came at a time where they needed the funds the most, as the teachers of the schools are currently busy preparing the diploma award ceremony for the learners, who have excelled.

Andrews urged other fishing companies to emulate the philanthropic gesture.