Baby Warriors win bronze at COSAFA U/17 Cup …Angola crowned COSAFA U/17 Cup champions

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s U/17 football team,

Baby Warriors, yesterday dusted themselves off from Friday’s humiliating 7-0 defeat against Angola in the semifinals, as the ripening Namibians lads regrouped to beat Mauritius 2-1 in yesterday’s COSAFA U/17 Cup third-place playoff.

With the 2-1 victory over host nation Mauritius, Namibia finished with the bronze medal at the regional youth football showpiece, adding the bronze to the gold medal they scooped in 2016 during their first historic triumph at U/17 that level.

Namibia’s budding front-man Prins Tjiueza returned the compliment to his teammates as he walked away with the sought-after Golden Boot accolade for his six goals scored during the course of the tournament, while his teammate Steven Damaseb was chosen Man of the Match in yesterday’s encounter against Mauritius, who finished runners-up last year.

Yesterday, the Baby Warriors took an early lead through Tjiueza, but Mauritius levelled when Jeremy Kawoa found the back of the net. But Namibia scored again just before halftime via Penouua Kandjii and managed to hold on in the second period for the victory.

In yesterday mega final, Angola were crowned winners of the 2018 COSAFA U/17 Cup with a 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Stade St. Francois Xavier in Port Louis, Mauritius, claiming their first regional title at this age-group level.

The Young Palancas Negras are the fifth nation to lift the COSAFA Under-17 Championship trophy after South Africa (two wins), Malawi, Namibia and Zambia.

Angola had a 100 percent winning record in the competition and also netted a healthy 15 goals in their five games, while only conceding once to be crowned worthy champions. South Africa were also beaten finalists in 2016, making it two silver medals in three years for them in this championship. They also finished as runners-up to Malawi in 2001.

It ends an excellent Under-17 competition that featured 12 teams for the first time ever, and was staged in association with the Confederation of African Football and the UEFA Assist programme. The next regional tournament will be the COSAFA Women’s Championship that will be staged in South Africa from August 26 to September 6.