Arts Gallery CEO invited to Germany

WINDHOEK – CEO of the National Arts Gallery of Namibia, Snobia Kaputu, has been invited to Germany to participate in a visit themed “The Contemporary Art Scene in Germany” in connection with the Berlin Art Week.

The visit takes place from September 24 until 30, 2018, and is part of the Visitors’ Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Together with other journalists, curators and gallery owners from around the world, Kaputu will have the opportunity to visit exhibitions, museums and galleries like Art Berlin Trade Fair, Positions Berlin Art Fair including guided and individual tours and the opportunity to visit places such as Kunst-Werke Berlin (KW), Institute for Contemporary Art, Hamburger Bahnhof, Museum of Contemporary Art and Berlinische Galerie, Museum of Modern Art, Photography and Architecture. This will include an opportunity to talk to experts on the contemporary international art scene in Berlin and Germany, as well as artists’ ateliers to make contact with artists in Berlin in order to gain insights into the independent art scene and established Berlin galleries.