Man survives two days in a well

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – A Man narrowly escaped death after nearly spending two days in water well. Community members and the Namibian Police’s Reserve Force rescued the man yesterday and is now hospitalised in Omuthiya State Hospital where he is recovering.

According to the Oshikoto Police Regional Commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute the incident happened on Tuesday at Onyuulaye, when Nenkete Imene, whose age is unknown, disappeared from his house at Omena Village. “Relatives went to look for him and found his shoes and cap next to the well in the village. It is suspected that he might have fallen in the well,” stated Shivute.

“We are glad the person survived because it is rare for someone to survive two days in the water. I would therefore like to thank the Reserve Force members for the timely intervention and indeed, it was not an easy task to remove him,” added Shivute.

In an unrelated incident, a case of stock theft was reported when three suspects were on Tuesday caught red handed transporting six stolen oxen to Grootfontein. The cattle were allegedly stolen from Buffelshoek farm in Oshikoto. “It is alleged that an Angolan cattle herder who was employed at the farm for about three months colluded with two other suspects from Grootfontein and came to load six oxen from the farm of Inspector General Lucas Hangula,” said Shivute, citing that stock theft cases have become a great concern in the region.

Further, Shivute said the suspects were arrested on the road to Tsumeb, enroute to Grootfontein, and added that all cattle were recovered and have thus been handed over to the farm manager.

They were valued at N$63 000. The suspects have been identified as Jermia Shingambelo Kamati (20), Ray Samora Jaapi (26) and Clerence Kandjii (36).