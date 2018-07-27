July Handicap in Okondjatu this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – The stage is set and all participants are geared up breaming with confidence ahead of this weekend’s much anticipated July Handicap Horse Racing championships at Okondjatu village in the Okakarara Constituency in Otjozondjupa Region.

Being hosted under the auspices of the Professor Supporters Club, the premier horse racing competition takes place tomorrow at Okondjatu and will officially mark the 4th edition of this ever-growing event, which brings together the crème de la crème of Namibia’s top thoroughbred horses. A record number of more than 40 horses will partake in tomorrow’s race in various categories, with participants coming from as far as Rehoboth in the Hardap Region and another large group of participants flocking from Omaheke Region as well as various leading horses from the vast Otjozondjupa Region.

With winners’ prize monies in various categories netting a combined N$100 000 in overall figures set aside for the competition, Namibia renowned jockeys will battle it out for supremacy at Okondjatu this weekend as horse will compete in a range of divisions starting with the Nambred Beginners division, the Nambred Maiden division, Nambred Graduation division, D-division, A-division and the coveted Thoroughbred division which will headline the event.

In a brief interview with New Era Sport yesterday, member of the organising committee and a veteran in the Namibian horseracing fraternity Stone Katuuo assured that all logistical aspects around the organisation of the race are well in place and jockeys are itching to saddle up and hit the racing tracks.

“The interest from horseracing lovers around this event is impressive as people can’t wait to go witness firsthand as their favourite horse takes to the tracks. Important to mention is the number of participants we received, as we were initially expecting something in the region of 30 horses but we have received more than that and horse owners are still enquiring of possible late entries. So, we as organisers are very happy with the build up to Saturday’s race,” said Katuuo.