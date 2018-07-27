Housing investment worth N$42 million for Rundu

John Muyamba

RUNDU – The town of Rundu yesterday witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony for the N$42 million worth of housing construction being undertaken by three private contractors.

“I am indeed grateful to address you this morning as representatives of regional and local government, and private sector partners and stakeholders in housing development, and community members, at this auspicious event, being the launch of the construction of 307 low- and middle-income houses here at Kaisosi,” said Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen.

The contractors Fullbright Investments, AIJ Project Cost Consultants and MPEACE properties will construct the 307 houses at Rundu’s Kaisosi Extension 9.

“The delivery of housing to our people remains a great challenge, mainly due to some of the reasons like the implementation of housing by regional councils and local authorities, which is generally very slow,” he noted.

Klazen said that the ministry has a clear mandate, which is to provide the leadership needed to deliver affordable housing for Namibians, especially those in the ultra-low and low-income brackets, as well as to formulate policies aimed at improving the living conditions and standards of people residing in urban, peri-urban and rural areas.

The houses to be built will comprise two- to three-bedroom modern housing units. The project aims to change the face of Rundu’s residential landscape and will help alleviate the housing shortage in the country.

Klazen commended the regional and town leadership for creating a conducive work environment for investors, who are making a difference especially in regard to infrastructure development in the region as well as the town.

“And I want to encourage you to continue with what you are doing, because when I was driving I could see the new houses being built. It’s busy, I want people to stay in houses and it must be affordable houses and what I am seeing in Rundu, I want to congratulate the mayor and the chairperson of the regional council, who is representing the governor, for what they are doing and how they are moving the town of Rundu,” Klazen said.