This is the new Opel Corsa

Staff Reporter

Opel has released a new Corsa 1.4 litre, which is described in the statement from their public relations as: “Designed to impress, with power and features beyond what is to be expected from a vehicle in this segment and at this price, the Opel Corsa Sport 1.4T is bound to astound with its sporty, funky good looks, connectivity and power sunroof as standard.” It has a sport suspension and 17” dark Titanium alloy wheels.

The 1.4 turbo engine is powered by a 6 speed manual gearbox, realises 110kW of power and 220Nm of torque setting it aside from its popular competitors in this highly contested passenger B segment market.

The Corsa Sport boasts a host of safety features including daytime running lights, side blind zone alert, advance park and hill start assist 2, ABS and ESP. Six strategically placed airbags enhance driver and passengers safety.

For driving convenience, cruise control, Bi-Xenon lights with cornering light control and front fog lamps, auto headlights and rain sensing wipers compliment the stylish, yet functional Corsa Sport.

The Corsa Sport is covered by an Opel 3 year/60 000km Service Plan and 5 year/120 000 Warranty ensuring confidence in product purchase. Specially priced at R268 320* until the end of July 2018, and with a combined consumption of 5.8 litres/100km, this hatch is a great deal for anyone seeking an affordable, economical and sporty fun-to-drive vehicle.