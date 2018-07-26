The new VW Touareg is something else, and pricey

Staff Reporter

The new Touareg is equipped with connectivity for the modern era as well as a pioneering fusion of assist, comfort, light and infotainment systems – the all-rounder leads the way into the future. Part of the new interior features are what Volkswagen calls an “Innovision Cockpit” where the digital instruments (Digital Cockpit with 12-inch display) and the top Discover Premium infotainment system (with 15-inch display) merge to form a digital operating, information, communication and entertainment unit that hardly needs any conventional buttons or switches.

But first let us look at the performance of the car. The new Touareg is powered by a V6 TDI engine, which has an output of 190 kW of power between 3,250 and 4,250 rpm. This common rail turbodiesel engine develops a strong 600 Newton- metres torque from 2,250 rpm.

The Touareg is launching with the largest range of assistance, handling and comfort systems ever to be integrated into a Volkswagen. These include technologies such as the optional Night Vision assistance system, part of the Advanced Safety Package: Lane Assist & Side Assist with Night Vision and Head-up display, detects people and animals in the darkness via a thermal imaging camera, active 4-wheel steering which makes the Touareg handle like a compact car and ‘IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights’ which are interactive, camera-based dipped and main beam headlight control. These systems are interconnected via a new central control unit working imperceptibly in the background and making travel safer, more convenient and more intuitive than ever.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Touareg is moderately wider and longer, making it flatter.

The expressive front end of the Touareg is particularly distinctive. The chromed solid grille appears to be machined from solid metal and seamlessly interwoven with the continuous lines of the signature light. “We wanted to create something with this front end that had never been seen before. We combined the chrome elements of the front end and the new LED light system of the Touareg so that the transition between design and technology blended into a new entity,” said Head Designer, Klaus Bischoff.

The increase in dynamics is also reflected in the new range of Touareg rims. Each rim design harmonises with the design of the silhouette. The size of the alloy wheels now starts at 18 inches instead of 17 inches and ends with the 21-inch format. The wheels available include the 18-inch alloy wheels “Concordia”, the 19-inch alloy wheels “Esperance”, the 20-inch alloy wheels “Braga” and “Nevada” as well as the 21-inch alloy wheel “Suzuka.” The price for the new Touareg starts somewhere next to the N$1 million benchmark.