Probe incomplete in guard’s murder, rape case

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Investigations into the case of a former security guard who stand accused of raping and killing a 32-year-old woman whose corpse was discovered near the University of Namibia’s (Unam) main campus are yet to be finalised.

Making an appearance from custody in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday Tuhemwe Dinyando, 30, was informed that investigations into his case are not yet finalised.

According to state prosecutor Marcus Angula, the police are yet to obtain two witness statements of people who are currently residing in Rundu. The court consequently gave a final remand for investigations to be completed.

The prosecution is charged Diyando with a count of murder and a count of rape for what it deems as unlawful and intentional killing. All charges emanate from the death of Theresia Pietersen, who was raped and killed on April 9. Pietersen’s half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between Western bypass and Unam’s main campus on April 10.

Police reports at the time of the incident indicates that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando. It is alleged that Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. Thereafter, Pietersen allegedly broke away from her friends only to be discovered the next day dead.

Pietersen’s cause of death is yet to be determined as police investigations are ongoing in the matter. She was apparently raped and killed where her corpse was discovered, according to the police.

Dinyando has approached the court with intent to be released on bail while awaiting trial. However, at the time his bail hearing could not proceed, as he had no legal representation. Defence counsel Milton Engelbrecht is currently representing Dinyando.

He will make an appearance in court on September 4.