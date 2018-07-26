Nored increases electricity tariff

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Consumers in the northern parts of the country will have to dig deeper into their pockets to mitigate the electricity load, after Northern Regions Electricity Distributor (Nored) last week announced a 5.5 percent tariff increase effective as of July 1 for the 2018/19 financial year.

According to Nored spokesperson Lukas Simon, the annual tariff increase is in accordance with Section 27 (2) of the Electricity Act 4 of 2007.

It states that “the Electricity Control Board may from time to time upon application by a licensee, revise the schedule of approved tariffs of the licensee concerned to submit such information as the board may require for that purpose.”

Simon said the increase is in relation with the approved NamPower tariffs adjusted at the beginning of the year to ensure a continued supply and distribution of electricity by Nored.

In April, ECB approved NamPower’s tariff adjustment of five percent, which translated to an increase from N$1.61 per kilowatt-hour to N$1.69 per kilowatt-hour. Electricity distributors were individually required to apply to the ECB for tariff increases that will be applicable to the end-user customers.

Despite the increase, Simon said Nored will continue with the rollout of support tariffs that will assist pensioners and other customers in reducing the impact of the high electricity tariff.

“The company will continue to ensure affordable electricity for all its consumers and rendering of effective services with high standards and constant improvements,” he assured.

For the 2016/17 financial year, Nored invested N$9.5 million in electrification of various regions of operation.