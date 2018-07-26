Navachab Half Marathon adds 5-km walk to its root … more than 500 participants expected

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Organiser of the ever-growing annual Navachab Half Marathon, Bethold Karumendu, this week announced that they have decided to add a 5-km fun walk to the event’s root, with the aim of adding a bit of fun to the competition while also accommodating all would-be participants.

This development was recently announced by Karumendu at the launch of the race’s 5th edition in Windhoek, which is slated for Karibib on September 15.

Karumendu, a sports officer at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and Namibia’s leading athletics organizer, said Navachab Gold Mine again this year remains on board as the marathon’s headline sponsor, with FNB Namibia’s Karibib branch, Karibib Town Council, Namagra, Coca-Cola and new partners Desert Lion Energy completing the line-up as co-sponsors of the race. This year, according to Karumendu, the race is expected to attract more than 500 participants from all corners of the country.

“This year we have N$80,000 worth of sponsorship that will be used for the event. The only category that will not be getting money is the 5-km run/walk as it will be a fun event for those competing in it,” Karumendu said.

At last year’s event, the senior men’s race was dominated by South African runners who took the top three places and set a new record along the way. Joel Mmone from North West Province came first in a time of one hour, three minutes and one second (1:03:01), while in the female category, Namibia’s Lavinia Haitope won, clocking 1:14.01.

Karumendu said this year’s race will see the main male and female categories walk away with a minimum of N$5,000 each. – Adapted from Nampa