National volleyball league hits home straight

Staff Reporter

Katima Mulilo/Windhoek – The Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Association enjoyed a thrilling week with matches played in the Central, Far Northern and Zambezi leagues.

Central Volleyball Association

The tempo in the highly competitive Central Volleyball Association League is starting to heat up and as action enters the final week, titles and rank positions are still up for grabs.

In the men’s category, UNAM defeated City of Windhoek (CoW) 3-0 whilst NDF beat NUST 3-0 with NamPower coming out tops 3-2 against 21BDE.

In the women’s category, DTS defeated NUST 3-0, Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club (KNVC) defeated UNAM 3-0 and NDF defeated NUST 3-0.

In the men’s division, NamPower collected eight points by beating NDF, UNAM and NUST. 21BDE also went home with three points via a comeback 3-1 win over NUST. UNAM beat SKW by a straight 3-0 win and newcomers Nakagreen registered a 3-2 triumph against NUST.

In the women’s section, UNAM beat NUST 3-0 before losing to DTS 1-3. Revivals saw off UNAM 3-0 but lost to NDF 3-1.

CVA Men’s Log Standing:

KNVC 40

NamPower 36

NDF 32

21DBE 30

UNAM 26

NUST 18

NKVC 16

CoW 6

SKW 3

Women’s Log Standing:

RVC 18

KNVC 18

NDF 15

DTS 15

UNAM 3

NUST 0

Far Northern Volleyball League (FNVL)

At FNVL, Six Stars VC ended their league campaign with a 3-0 win over Eenhana VTC VC, while Medipark lost 3-1 to Eenhana VTC VC.

The final match was between Nakapele Boys VC and Medipark VC, with the latter defeating their opponents 3-2. Nakapele ladies beat Eleven Warriors VC 3-2.

Season Results for the Men’s Division:

Six Stars VC 32

Eleven Warriors VC 27

Nakapele Boys VC 16

Eenhana VTC 16

Medipark VC 15

Otjozondjupa NamPol 7

Oshikoto NamPol VC 2

In the Women’s Division:

Oshana NamPol 21

Oshikoto NamPol 14

Nakapele Girls 7 11

Eleven Warriors VC 7

Otjozondjupa NamPol 4

Zambezi Volleyball Association

The Zambezi Volleyball Association got off last Friday, with UNAM KMC up against Boys whom they beat 3-0. The 2nd match of the day was between Hippos and Youth (NYS), which saw Hippos triumph with a 3-0 scoreline.

The following matches will be played this weekend. Hippos vs UNAM Sparks, Youth (NYS) vs Boys VC, and UNAM KMC vs UNAM. As it stands, the two qualifying teams for NVF CUP are UNAM KMC leading the log table with 21 points and 2nd placed Hippos on 15 points.