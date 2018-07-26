Lüderitz school receives N$700 000 laboratory

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – The Anglo American Namibia Foundation (AANF) on Tuesday donated an equipped Home Economics laboratory to Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School at Lüderitz.

During the handing-over ceremony, AANF Coordinator Richard Cook reiterated the foundation’s dedication to corporate responsibility as a social investment instrument.

Cook officially handed over the completion of fencing of the school valued at N$99 000 and the Home Economic classroom, equipped fully with 12 Defy stoves valued at N$613 000, totalling the amount of N$712 000.

He revealed that the Anglo America Namibia Foundation’s donation was a result of a request from the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in the //Kharas Region. The project was subsequently approved by the board of trustees of AANF.

“We realised that, the projects of fencing the school will be a safety and security measure for bunking of school. The Home Economics laboratory will contribute greatly to a higher quality and more satisfying outcomes for this subject in the future part of the //Kharas Region. The overall objective of this would be, to raise the level of competency of learners in the subject and provide a platform from where they can further their studies,” stated Cook.

He further stated that, since the foundation was established nine years ago, it has consistently recognised education’s immense importance and relevance to social aims.

The foundation has supported numerous programmes in the mathematics and science field in the past, after science labs were set up by AANF in Keetmashoop, Lüderitz, Bethanie and Tses.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Director of Education, Arts and Culture in the //Kharas Region Johannes //Hoeseb applauded the public private partnership that exists between directorate and the AANF.

He said that AANF is one of such private sectors institutions that support the regional directorate a lot.

“This donation of a fully equipped Home Economic laboratory is significant that, this is a specialist classroom were learners are not only going to be taught to master household activities such as cleaning and cooking.” said //Hoeseb.

In her welcoming remarks, Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli, applauded the joined efforts between the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and AANF, as such partnerships do indeed produce positive outcomes.