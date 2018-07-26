Lawn bowling rewards players

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) hosted its annual awards dinner in Windhoek on Saturday evening, where the association honoured its bowlers who have achieved outstanding results during the past year, including those showing promise whilst contributing to the overall development of bowls through service delivery and sportsmanship.

The categories, citations and the winners reads as follows:

Most Promising Bowler – Huipie van Wyk, who shows enormous potential and is very committed to becoming a top class bowler and is humble on the green.

Sportsmanship Award – Colin Peake, who is the consummate sportsman as well as gentleman, who is always willing to lend a hand and support his own as well as other clubs.

Team of the Year – the African States Tournament (AST) 2017 Ladies team, consisting of Lesley Vermeulen, Sheena du Toit, Marietjie van den Bergh, Amanda Steenkamp and Anjuleen Viljoen, who won Bronze in Fours, Gold in Singles and Pairs and Silver overall.

Ladies’ Player of the Year – Marietjie van den Bergh, who had the following achievements:

• 2017 Namibia Closed Singles – Gold

• 2017 AST Ladies Pairs – Gold

• 2017 AST Ladies Singles – Gold

• 2017 AST Ladies Overall – Silver

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Singles – Gold

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Triples – Gold

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Fours – Silver

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Play

Men’s Player of the Year – Will Esterhuizen (following achievements)

• 2017 Namibian Closed Singles – Gold

• 2017 Namibian Champion of Champions – Gold

• 2017 AST Men’s Pairs – Silver

• 2017 AST Men’s Fours – Silver

• 2017 AST Men’s Overall – Bronze

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Singles – Silver

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Pairs – Gold

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Triples – Gold

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Fours – Gold

• 2018 Namibian Nationals Player of the Tournament

• 2018 Commonwealth Team

Contribution to Bowls – Ellen Geyser, for serving on the NBA for 23 years in all capacities but mainly in the all-important portfolio of Treasurer.

At the same gathering, the National League results were revealed as the league, which started in February this year, was played on a complete round robin basis, with home and away matches.

Since there were six clubs participating, each club played ten games with six points awarded for a win and three for a draw. The last round was played in Windhoek on Saturday, with all clubs participating, including the pair of coastal club entrants, Rossmund and Namib Park.

Clubs are allowed to enter a men’s team, ladies’ team and one or two triples teams, depending on the number of bowlers available.

Sadly, Tsumeb Bowling Club did not enter the league, while Windhoek Bowling Club was unable to field a men’s team, which rendered them ineligible for the Best Overall results.

In the men’s division, Transnamib Bowling Club came out on top with 33 points, with Rossmund in second place on 24 points.

In the Ladies’ Division, Windhoek Bowling Club was victorious with 48 points. Runners-up were Eros Bowling Club on 36 points. Eros Bowling Club won both the Triples divisions, Division 1 with 46 points and Division 2 with 48 points. Runners-up in these divisions were Namib Park (35 points) and Rossmund (45 points) respectively.