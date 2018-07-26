Kazapua, Haoseb join Highlands Park … reunited with Shalulile and Katjiukua

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors pair Loyd Kazapua and Denzil Haoseb were yesterday officially unveiled as new signings of South Africa’s newly promoted Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Highlands Park FC, with their contractual duration at the club still not disclosed at the time of going to print.

Namibian international centre-back Haoseb joined Highlands from that country’s National First Division (NFD) campaigners Jomo Cosmos FC, while acrobatic goalkeeper Kazapua joins from Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars FC.

With their arrival at Highlands, both Kazapua and Haoseb will be reunited with their fellow countrymen striker Peter Shalulile and defender Chris Katjiukua, who both ply their trade for “The Lions of the North” as Highlands is affectionately known among its followers.

Both Kazapua and Haoseb were part of the 12 new signings announced by Highlands yesterday for the coming 2018/19 PSL season.

Hoaseb, who turned 31 in January, is expected to have little trouble coping with pressure on the highly competitive PSL as he brings along experience and exposure from all the seasons spent with Cosmos in the NFD.

At Cosmos, Hoaseb – who joined Cosmos from Namibia’s former multiple champions Back Africa FC in 2016 – made an impressive 29 appearances for Cosmos in the NFD’s 2017/18 season and scored two goals in the process. He also made three appearances in the PSL promotional playoffs a few months back.

For Kazapua, it is his first professional contract across the Orange River and equally the first time for the goalie to join a club campaigning in the PSL, but judging from his breathtaking performance at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, which saw him win Man of the Match accolade against Uganda, the 29-year old Namibian should have little trouble finding his way in the PSL.

Others new signings that were also announced yesterday include Bevan Fransman from Maritzburg United, goalkeeper Kyle Peters from Bidvest Wits, Nedbank Ke Yona talent search team product Ricardo Versuur from Super Eagles, and Ricardo Williams and midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana (both from Cape Town All Stars).

Midfielder Lesenya Ramoraka‚ scouted playing for Botswana at the Cosafa Cup in June‚ is a third foreign signing. Highlands have also signed Ivan Mokoena from Super Eagles‚ attacking midfielder Siphesihle Zwane from Mbombela United and Sello Motsepe from Real

Kings.