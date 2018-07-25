Youth pay tribute to ‘true son of the soil’

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The late Theo-Ben Gurirab who finished his tour of duty in his long dedication to the country as Speaker of the National Assembly, was “a highly valuable and respected” member of the Namibian society whose passing on is felt by all sections of the Namibian society, says Speaker of the Children’s Parliament, Norman Ndeuyeka.

Ndeuyeka joined the rest of the country in offering condolences on behalf of all sections of the Children’s and Youth Parliament to the widow, Joan, the bereaved family, and indeed the whole country during a memorial service for the liberation struggle stalwart at Parliament Gardens last Friday.

He says his passing is felt by all who were trained and led by someone they all call their mentor. He was a true son of the Namibian soil and a true hero to the country. A wonderful speaker and a leader who understood the meaning of the word “team”. “He was always more focused on the wellbeing of the young people,” says the young Speaker, pointing out Gurirab’s immeasurable contributions in both the Namibian Parliament as well as the Inter-Parliamentary Union [IPU]. “As young people, we appreciate and will forever cherish the good memories spent with our dearest. We shall continue to uphold him for giving us the opportunities that many leaders, both late and present, failed to give us as young people.” He added that they will also continue to uphold the many principles he lived for to continue his legacy. These entail pushing the agenda for more youth representation in parliament as the late Gurirab always wished for and to push and fight that the Youth Parliament institutionalised by an act of parliament.

Reassured by his successor, professor Peter Katjavivi’s continuation in empowering the youth, he appealed to all that the passing of Gurirab instead imbue all with the necessary spirit of working towards programmes to empower the youth. These include them finding space to expose the youth to activities outside the country, emulating the deeds of Gurirab in this regard.