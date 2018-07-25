Retired footballers show their hand on golf course …Damon, Doc, Graupe, Gariseb record good wins

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – A significant number of retired local footballers led by former Ramblers Football Club midfield workaholic Bertus Damon were amongst the proud recipients of top prizes at the annual Sages Windhoek Branch golf tourney at the Windhoek Country Club last weekend.

Damon, joined by former notable footballers in the shape of Doc Naobeb, George Gariseb (both African Stars), Ferdie Graupe (SKW) and Hans Haraseb (Black Africa)) all shot their way to the podium during the two-day tourney, sponsored by Esteria Pharmacy.

Nowadays a noted businessman, the multi-talented Damon, 62, who also excelled in rugby during his younger days, was the overall winner by two shots.

Gross Results:

Bertus Damon 78

Ferdi Graupe 80

George Vink 83

Best Net:

Net Results:

Fanie Oosthuizen 69

George Gariseb 72 (count out)

Hans Haraseb 72

Stableford Results:

Wilfried Emvula 38

Doc Naobeb 37

Heidi van Niekerk 32

A special gratitude goes to Chido from Esteria Pharmacy in ensuring that all golfers returned home with prizes. The next exciting event is the National Sages Championship on the 24th of next month at Omeya and WGCC, respectively.

The popular Sages Fundraiser tourney will be played on 29 September this year at Omeya and at WGCC the next day. The competition is open to all golfers with net proceeds to be distributed to various charity organizations in Namibia.

Last year, Sages donated N$206,000 to old age homes, Cancer Association of Namibia, SPCA, Save the Rhino Fund and others.

Sages has called on the local golfing community and sponsors alike to once again support this well-intended initiative.

About Sages

Sages Senior Golfers, the short form of the name being Sages, is a golfing society for senior golfers with members from golf clubs who have reached the age of 50 eligible to join their nearest branch.

Branches arrange tourneys at different golf clubs within its area, one or more times per month. Sages enjoys fellowship with other senior golfers whilst it provides an ideal opportunity to play with Sages at different golf courses across the country.