Namibia represented at African Miss University of the World

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Two Namibian youths, Pakkala Ashipala and Saara Shipuata, are currently in Cotonou, Benin, ahead of the much anticipated African Miss University of the World pageant on August 25.

Shipuata is representing the University of Namibia (Unam) Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus in the northern part of the country, while Ashipala is representing Unam’s main campus in Windhoek. The two left on Sunday, and will be back in the country on August 26. This year’s pageant selected 14 participants from African states and each must come up with own projects to become finalists. Ashipala has a project, Before anyone had a physical disability, they were first human, whilst Shipuata’s project is about human empowerment through media.

Both models say they are excited for this life opportunity, and they will continue to work hard to put Namibia on the international map.

The pageant was established with an aim to empower women and promote unity and diversity and tourism in Africa.

CAPTION: Envoys in Benin…. Pakkala Ashipala and Saara Shipuata currently in Benin, ahead of the much anticipated African Miss University of the World pageant to be held on August 25.