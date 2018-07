Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – The lanky, Victoria Mutilifa (18) from De Duine Secondary School has been crowned as Miss Teen Walvis Bay at a glamourous Hawaii Luau affair on Friday evening at the town.

Janive Kabooy was crowned 1st Princess and Sigrid Abraham the 2nd Princess. Julia Manuel scooped the Miss Photogenic title while Will-Dene Mouton walked away as Miss Debutant and Lee-Anne Pietersen as Miss Personality.