Man kills colleague over money

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A man from Oshikoto Region was arrested for allegedly murdering his colleague over money he owed the deceased.

The suspect, aged 34-years, allegedly stabbed to death Justus Nakale, 29, with a knife on the left side of the chest, killing him instantly.

The incident happened at Onayena in Onandambo settlement of Omandongo village on Saturday around 19:30.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, head of media relations in the police public relation division, it is alleged that the suspect and deceased, who were working together as builders, were drinking together at a bar.

“The deceased asked the suspect to give back money that he owed him. This angered the suspect and he stabbed the deceased once on the left side of the chest with a knife, killing him instantly,” stated Shikwambi.

In a separate incident, two people, including a driver of Rennies Transport, died on Saturday after a truck they were travelling in overturned and caught fire between Usakos and Arandis.

Shikwambi said the truck pulling a trailer with loads of charcoals was travelling on the B-2 road from Usakos towards Arandis with two occupants, including the driver. “

About 7 to 10 km to Arandis, the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle, it overturned and caught fire in the process. The driver Clive Jenniker, 53, years and his unidentified passenger, aged 30, burnt beyond recognition. Shikwambi said police investigation continues.

Police in Epukiro opened a culpable homicide case after a driver of an Isuzu 2.2 pick-up lost control of the vehicle, overturned and died on the spot. The deceased is identified as Wilpard Muaine Kazandu. The incident happened on Saturday around 19:00 on the D1635 gravel road between Epukiro Post 3 and Epukiro RC Mission, Du Plessis area. Shikwambi said four passengers aged, 58,26, 9 and 5 years sustained serious injuries and received medical attention.