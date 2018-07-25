Kuisebmond SS come out tops against S.I !Gobs …Mouthwatering football matches awaits northern fans

Staff Reporter

OMARURU – Hosts S.I !Gobs and the visiting Kuisebmond Secondary School locked horns in an exciting encounter of the popular FNB Classic football match at the Ozondje sport field in Omaruru, last weekend.

The fired up visitors defeated hosts S.I !Gobs Secondary School 5-4 in the dreaded penalty shootout in an exciting FNB Classic football clash of the titans played in front of an enthusiastic large crowd.

Johannes Hamakali netted the equalising goal in the 65th minute, after Festus Tjiyowola had put the hosts ahead before the half time break. The visitors’ playmaker Katjiuamukuao Tjitunga, walked away with the prestigious Man of the Match award.

“Today, we performed very well, our defence was solid and did a splendid job. I would like to thank everyone for making this great game possible,” delighted Katji after the match. Salome Tsaitsaib, head girl of S.I !Gobs was deservedly chosen as Aquasplash Heroine.

Local dance group Hosala’s Finest, entertained the appreciative crowd after the match – much to the delight of those in attendance.

The final football matches take place in the north when Ongha confronts Nehale with Okatana up against Haudano Secondary School in Ongha and Okatana respectively, this weekend.