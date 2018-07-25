JUST IN: City of Windhoek update on Abraham Kanime suspension

The City of Windhoek hereby updates the public with regards to the suspension of City Police Head: Chief Abraham Kanime, who has been on suspension since the 26th March 2018 pending the finalisation of an investigation regarding alleged misconduct.

The investigation was concluded and the Chief Executive Officer [Robert Kahimise] has received the report with findings from the auditing firm that was tasked to carry out the investigation.

The findings revealed that there are grounds to institute disciplinary action against Chief Abraham Kanime.

Therefore, in terms of Regulation 20 of Windhoek Municipal Police Services Regulations of 2013 (No 32 of 2013), the Chief Executive Officer is mandated to appoint a Board of Inquiry that will preside over the disciplinary proceedings.

The appointment of the Board of Inquiry is in progress and the hearing will commence in due course. Consequently, the suspension of Chief Abraham Kanime will remain in force pending the finalization of the disciplinary inquiry, and he has been formally informed of this development.

ISSUED BY:

City of Windhoek